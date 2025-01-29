US aid used to finance revolutions in other countries, says Georgian PM

TBILISI, January 30. /TASS/. Foreign aid by the US suspended by the Trump administration was being spent on stirring revolutions and unrest in other countries, including Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told Georgia’s Imedi TV channel.

"The current US administration has directly confirmed that the money of American taxpayers, the American money, was spent on revolutions, unrest, the shaping of negative events in other countries, including Georgia," Kobakhidze said.

The head of the Georgian government noted that the republic’s authorities are happy that the Trump administration has a sober assessment of the events and expressed hope that foreign aid will be suspended for a longer period than the announced 90 days.

Earlier, Politico reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had halted spending on almost all foreign aid programs for 90 days. According to the newspaper, the document leaves "room for interpretation and does provide some exceptions." For instance, military funding programs for Israel and Egypt will continue, but assistance to Ukraine, Jordan, and Taiwan will likely be suspended. Any decisions to continue, alter, or cease foreign aid funding programs will be made upon review by the top US diplomat. Reuters later reported that the USAID had put projects related to providing assistance to Ukraine on hold.