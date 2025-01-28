Top Iranian diplomat suggests relocating Israelis to Greenland

LONDON, January 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump should consider resettling Israelis to Greenland instead of relocating residents of the Gaza Strip to Arab countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"My suggestion is something else. Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone," Araghchi pointed out in an interview with Sky News, commenting on Trump’s remark about a potential resettlement of Gazans.

Trump told reporters on January 25 that in his view, the residents of the Gaza Strip who had lost their homes in Israeli military operations could be resettled to Arab countries. According to him, about 1.5 million people need to be relocated outside Gaza. Trump added that he had already discussed the issue with King Abdullah II of Jordan.