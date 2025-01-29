Pobeda Airlines plane lands safely after sensor malfunction

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. A Pobeda Airlines plane headed from Dubai to Moscow issued a distress signal over the Caspian Sea and then made a safe landing after one of the plane’s sensors raised a false alarm, the airline said in a statement.

"The airplane performing Flight DP 992 from Dubai to Moscow landed at a reserve airfield in Astrakhan on account that a sensor of one of the systems triggered a false alarm. The pilots landed the aircraft using standard procedures," the statement said.

A representative of a Russian aviation service previously told TASS that the emergency landing took place after a fire detector went off. According to preliminary information, the alarm was false.

Astrakhan Airport told TASS the aircraft had to land due to technical reasons, making a touchdown at 7:16 p.m. The passengers were escorted to the airport, with airline representatives being in attendance.

The plane left Dubai at 3:39 p.m. Moscow time. Arrival was scheduled for 7:46 p.m. Moscow time. There were 188 people on board, including six crew members.