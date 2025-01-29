Plot to assassinate Putin is direct path to nuclear war — State Duma speaker

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. A plot to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussions on the subject constitute a crime and a serious threat to global security, said Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma (the Russian parliament’s lower chamber).

"The plot to assassinate Putin, mere discussions of it is a crime, a serious threat to global security, a direct path to nuclear war. All international institutions should view it as a basis for an investigation," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

He said the plot to assassinate Putin and other recent attempts on lives of politicians, including the averted plot to kill Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, attempt on the life of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and the assassination attempt on incumbent US President Donald Trump were all "links in the same chain."

Volodin went on to say that "everyone remains silent" on the subject nearly a day after the report was made public, and "neither Biden nor Blinken denied the reports."

According to Tucker Carlson, the Joe Biden administration considered assassinating Putin. The US journalist said that, in general, the US authorities intended to engage in a suicidal confrontation with Moscow. In particular, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "pushing so hard for a real war" between the US and Russia in his last two months in office.