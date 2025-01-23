NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. NATO member states that participated in the meeting of the Military Committee in Brussels should consider whether it was worth linking their fate with the military bloc, which had been recently involved in numerous conflicts and wars, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer stated that Heads of General Staffs of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and other 23 partner states took part in the meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Brussels.

"We call on the countries that participated in this event, which are not yet stuck in NATO’s web and had not pledged to serve in the interests of the so-called golden billion, to reflect on their own national interests and think about whether it is worth tying their fate to the military bloc, which has a decades-long experience of aggression, wars, conflicts, destroyed states as well as millions of civilian casualties," Zakharova said.

Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries, a change in foreign policy as well as the imposition of pseudo-values and the destruction of the national code.

"[NATO’s perspective] partners are initially being convinced of the need to reform the defense and security spheres, of course, they provide assistance particularly regarding this area, and then they gradually exert NATO standards, then they begin to act from within the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and form a pro-Western elite through education," Zakharova added.