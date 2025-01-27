MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian troops seized hundreds of weapons during battles for the liberation of the community of Velikaya Novosyolka in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the gunner with the call sign Talysh from the 5th Brigade of Russia’s Battlegroup East told TASS on Monday.

"Indeed, the number of arms found in Novosyolka runs into hundreds. These include mines of all sorts and Javelins [anti-tank weapon systems]. They [Ukrainian troops] had plenty of these weapons. This is because half of the world assists them, as you can understand," the serviceman said.

The trophies also included NATO mines previously unknown to Russian troops, he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.