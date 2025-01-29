Upcoming EU sanctions to target individuals, companies — radio station

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The European Union will add 35 more individuals and 19 companies to its blacklist as part of the 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Polskie Radio reports, citing a draft document.

According to the radio station, nationals of Russia, North Korea, and China will be included on the sanctions list. These individuals will include employees from the defense industry, businessmen from the energy sector, and officials from newly incorporated Russian regions. Among the companies targeted will be primarily defense-related plants and entities alleged to support the special military operation.

Meanwhile, the draft sanctions do not include a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that the European Commission is set to formally present the draft sanctions package today. Brussels will also reportedly blacklist 74 ships believed to be part of the "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil and impose restrictions on imports of Russian aluminum.