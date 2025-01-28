Russia, China stand shoulder to shoulder resisting West’s pressure of sanctions — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing stand shoulder to shoulder in resisting the pressure of Western sanctions and attempts by one center of power to dominate over the others, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"What else should we say about friendship when we talk about it every day and prove it with deeds?" she told journalists.

"We may formulate things differently, sometimes we speak back to back, sometimes shoulder to shoulder, but we really stand against the destructive current situation in global affairs regarding the sanctions pressure stemming from attempts by one center of power to dominate over the others," she said following the opening ceremony of the Lunar New Year Festival in Russia.

"Our stance is that independent and sovereign countries have equal rights in line with international law regarding their own development, to determine their course, to develop their potential, to develop relations with those with whom they consider it necessary," she added.