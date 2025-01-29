DONETSK, January 29. /TASS/. The liberation of Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will speed up the Russian army’s advance toward the border with the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"Novoyelizavetovka expands the bridgehead and expedites the advance towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the defense source said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.