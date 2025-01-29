Expelling Palestinians threatens Egypt's national security, cannot be allowed — president

CAIRO, January 29. /TASS/. Forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands will affect Egypt's national security, which should be avoided, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said.

"Palestinians shouldn't be evicted from their land, as this threatens Egypt's national security. Deporting Palestinians is a misguided step that we cannot support," the Al Ekhbariya TV channel quoted him as saying. El-Sisi emphasized that his country has been warning from the very beginning that "the fighting in Gaza is aimed at making the enclave uninhabitable and forcing the Palestinians to leave."

The Egyptian president stressed that Cairo, however, "will not give up its position on the Palestinian issue" and is "determined to work on implementing the two-state principle together with US President" Donald Trump.