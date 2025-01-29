Russian, Iranian diplomats condemn developments in Syria, Palestinian territories

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali discussed the situation in Syria and the Palestinian territories.

"During the conversation, the parties held a thorough exchange of views on topical Middle East issues, focusing on the development of the situation in Syria and the Palestinian territories," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a Russian interdepartmental delegation visited Damascus and held talks with the head of the new Syrian administration. Bogdanov said after the talks that the meeting lasted about three hours and was constructive. He also emphasized that Moscow continues to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria.

At the meeting in Damascus, the Russian delegation stressed the need to address problematic issues in the country through an inclusive dialogue involving all political forces and ethno-confessional groups. Bogdanov pointed out that the parties also discussed the preservation of Russian military bases in Syria. According to him, the negotiators agreed to continue consultations, and at the moment, no changes have been made to Moscow's presence in Syria.