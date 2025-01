MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian users complain of failures in operation of the DeepSeek chatbot, a Chinese rival of ChatGPT, according to Downdetector service datga.

A total of 707 users complained of chatbot operation. According to Downdetector, personal account failures (33%), website failures (32%) and notice failures (20%) are the main complaints.

The bulk of complaints came from residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.