Denmark authorizes mothballing of damaged Nord Stream 2 gas line

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Danish Energy Agency issued a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, for mothballing of the damaged pipeline, the authority said in its press release.

"On January 28, 2025, the Danish Energy Agency issued a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to perform certain activities at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline facility in the Baltic Sea. Workers intend to preserve the damaged pipeline, installing special blinds on each open end of the pipe in order to prevent further gas release and ingress of oxygen-saturated seawater," the regulator said.

Nord Stream 2 AG is expected to complete pipeline activities from April 1 to September 30, 2025 and they will last for 2-3 weeks.