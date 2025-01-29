Airplane headed from Dubai to Moscow sends distress signal over Caspian Sea, lands safely

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. A passenger plane on a Dubai-Moscow flight sent out a distress signal over the Caspian Sea, data from the flight tracking service Flightradar showed.

The Boeing-737 indicated a General Emergency code about 20 minutes ago over the Caspian Sea.

"The airplane made a safe landing in Astrakhan. There are no casualties," a representative of a Russian aviation service told TASS.

The emergency landing took place after a fire alarm that went off. According to preliminary information, the alarm was false.

The plane left Dubai at 3:39 p.m. Moscow time. Arrival was scheduled for 7:46 p.m. Moscow time. There were 188 people on board, including six crew members.