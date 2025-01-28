Russian special services take all measures to ensure president’s safety — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian special services are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on Tucker Carlson's statement that the former US administration allegedly planned an assassination attempt on the Russian leader, the spokesman said: "The Russian special services are constantly taking all the necessary measures to ensure public safety, and, of course, the safety of those who are under state protection. This concerns first and foremost the head of the state."

According to Tucker Carlson, the Joe Biden administration considered assassinating Putin. The US journalist said that, in general, the US authorities intended to engage in a suicidal confrontation with Moscow. In particular, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "pushing so hard for a real war" between the US and Russia in his last two months in office.