MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The NATO countries that provide financial support to the Ukrainian military are not interested in having the people of Ukraine live well, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"NATO advisers are not at all interested in having the people there live well. These are all beautiful words that they help to renew the nation. They are in fact destroying it. That’s the way it is," he said.

According to the official, Vladimir Zelensky was given his office by US and European handlers to play the role of a "man-hater and destroyer of people," and that’s what he is doing.