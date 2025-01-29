More than 60% of Canadians believe country heading in wrong direction — survey

OTTAWA, January 29. /TASS/. Most Canadians believe their country is moving in the wrong direction, according to a survey by Nanos Research.

Just 23% of respondents felt Canada is on the right track, while 64% didn’t agree with the direction of the country. Others were unsure.

The respondents didn’t say why they believe so.

According to Nanos Research, 66% of Canadians approved of the country’s path in 2007. When current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015, that number stood at 63%.

In another subject of the survey, 65% of respondents said Canada’s reputation on the international stage has only gotten worse in recent years, while a mere 10% said it has improved. In 2016, 63% of Canadians stated the country’s perception internationally was getting better.

Nanos Research conducted the poll of more than 1,000 adults from December 30 to January 24.