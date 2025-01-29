IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drones launch large-scale attack on Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Multiple Russian regions came under a coordinated Ukrainian drone assault overnight, with air defense forces intercepting and destroying over 100 UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled key details on the impact of the massive attack.

Scale

On-duty air defense units shot down 104 Ukrainian drones across several Russian regions, according to the Defense Ministry.

The ministry specified that 47 UAVs were neutralized over the Kursk Region, 27 over Bryansk, 11 over Smolensk, seven over Tver, four over Belgorod, three each over Nizhny Novgorod and Kaluga, and one each over Rostov and Leningrad.

Later, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that 33 drones, including three jet-powered UAVs, were downed over the border region.

Tver Governor Igor Rudenya reported that 29 drones were intercepted over the northwestern region overnight.

Aftermath

Ukrainian forces targeted a residential building in Belgorod’s Graivoron using a drone, injuring one civilian, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. Windows in two apartments of a high-rise were shattered as explosives were dropped, and four cars were damaged, he added.

One of the drones aimed at the Smolensk Region was downed near a nuclear facility, Governor Vasily Anokhin revealed, citing preliminary data.

The Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant confirmed normal operations.

Drone debris fell on a production facility in the Kstovo industrial zone near Nizhny Novgorod, sparking a fire. No casualties were reported, Governor Gleb Nikitin wrote on Telegram.

Another UAV’s wreckage landed on the Sibur Kstovo industrial site in Nizhny Novgorod, the petrochemical company stated, confirming no employees were affected.