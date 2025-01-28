Kremlin declines to comment on reports of Russia supplying Su-35 fighter jets to Iran

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on reports of Russia supplying Su-35 fighter jets to Iran.

"I will leave it without comment," he said in response to a question on the matter.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Shadmani, deputy chief of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, stated earlier that Tehran had purchased Russian Su-35 fighter jets. However, he did not provide the number of the purchased planes.

On November 29, 2024, the Flugrevue media outlet reported that the Iranian Air Force had received the first two Su-35SE fighter jets from Russia as part of a program to replace the fleet of outdated US-made F-14 Tomcat fighter aircraft.