Russia increases volume of fuel supplies to domestic market in January — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. was able to increase the volume of fuel supplies to the domestic market in January 2025 in comparison with the same period last year, the Russian Ministry of Energy told TASS.

"The domestic market is fully supplied, the accumulated reserves are sufficient for consumers of the local market. At the end of 2024, shipments of motor fuels to the domestic market exceeded the volumes of 2023, this trend continued in January," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy recalled that in order to further saturate the domestic market until the end of the month, a temporary ban on the export of gasoline by non-producers remains in effect.

Earlier, the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported that the increase in the price of gasoline at filling stations from January 1 to 27 was 0.68%, which is 0.46 percentage points lower than the inflation rate for this period (1.14%). Diesel prices also rose below the inflation rate by 0.61%.

According to Rosstat, for the week from January 21 to 27, 2025, inflation in Russia reached 0.22%, while diesel increased in price by 0.07%, and gasoline - by 0.04%.