EU’s new Russia sanctions may affect dozens of companies in third countries — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. The EU’s new package of anti-Russian sanctions may affect dozens of companies in China, Turkey and other countries that allegedly helped Russia circumvent restrictive measures, Bloomberg reported citing sources and a document that became available to the agency.

Brussels may also impose restrictions on software and technologies allegedly used in weapons systems. At the same time, according to Bloomberg, it cannot be said with certainty that the European Union will reach a consensus on the content of the 16th package of measures, since individual countries, including Hungary, are against tightening anti-Russian sanctions.

Earlier, the European publication Politico reported citing sources that the European Commission will officially present the draft package of measures to representatives of the EU authorities on Wednesday. According to the publication, the new restrictions will not include a complete ban on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia and will only affect fuel receiving terminals that are not connected to the EU's gas distribution system. As a result, the sanctions will not affect most imports of Russian LNG, the publication says.