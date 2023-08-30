Authorities reviewing Lukoil’s request on shares redemption from nonresidents — Novak

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Federal government authorities are preparing the position on the request of Russian oil producer Lukoil to redeem up to 25% of their shares from nonresidents at the expense of company’s funds, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"I am unable to comment on this matter so far because it is in progress. Federal government authorities are now shaping the position - there is a certain procedure in this regard," he said.

"Recently no. In broad terms, many such applications are probably received. A special commission is working, which is reviewing such applications," Novak added, responding to a question whether other companies from the fuel and energy sector applied with the requests of such kind.