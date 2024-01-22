Russia, Zimbabwe successfully implement joint public projects — Russian ambassador

HARARE, January 22. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of Zimbabwe are successfully implementing public projects, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolay Krasilnikov stated in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"Russia and Zimbabwe are successfully implementing projects in the social sphere," the ambassador said. A project launched in 2021 with the participation of the Trust Fund Russia-UNDP (UN Development Program) on the establishment of sustainable food chains in Zimbabwe through the introduction of digital technologies was almost completed a few days ago. The project is about the modernization of markets, warehouses and food waste disposal points in several regions in the country, as well as amendments to the market legislation to "bring informal entrepreneurs out of the shadow economy" and ensure compliance with safety standards. Russia's contribution to this project is $1.5 million."

"Our delegations closely coordinate their actions on international information security issues at various multilateral platforms," the ambassador stressed. A corresponding bilateral intergovernmental agreement was signed on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Summit. Last year, we significantly built up interuniversity ties. RSUH, the Russian State Geological Exploration University, the Russian Biotechnological University, Perm State Humanitarian Pedagogical University and Perm State Agro - Technological University are actively cooperating with Zimbabwe. St. Petersburg State University’s project "Center for Open Education in Zimbabwe" is underway - the number of students enrolled in online Russian language courses has exceeded 500 people. Last December, St. Petersburg professors once again held an in-person exam in Harare."

"In June last year, the Moscow Region government and a delegation from Harare discussed the prospects for using Russia’s expertise in the processing of household and industrial waste, developing transport infrastructure, as well as the possibility of using the ‘Safe City’ hardware and software complex in Zimbabwe," Krasilnikov said. "Last July, Moscow government’s representatives demonstrated advanced national technologies of mass housing to Zimbabwean guests."

Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) communication

"In order to increase the effectiveness of Russian-Zimbabwean cooperation and ensure practical bilateral benefits for the peoples of our countries from visits, negotiations and conferences, the Intergovernmental Commission discusses the organization of transactions using national currencies," the ambassador noted. - The main thing that inspires confidence in our common success is the steady deepening of political understanding that is manifested during the high-level discussion of key tasks, through the intensification of contacts with the Federation Council and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. Harare has welcomed the initiative of the All-Russian Political Party "United Russia" to consolidate countries’ efforts in the fight against modern neo-colonialist practices. National chairman of the ruling ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front) party and Zimbabwe’s Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is making a significant contribution to the preparation of the upcoming international forum to be held in Moscow in February."