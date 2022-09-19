Over 60 killed in border conflict, says leader of Tajikistan Democratic Party

DUSHANBE, September 19. /TASS/. Over 60 citizens of Tajikistan were killed in the border armed conflict with Kyrgyzstan, leader of the Democratic Party of Tajikistan, lawmaker Saidjaffar Usmonzoda said Monday, proposing to declare September 20 a national mourning day.

"Kyrgyz force attacks continued in 6 districts across 300 kilometers of the Tajik border. The attacks resulted in over 60 citizens of Tajikistan killed and hundreds injured," he said on his Facebook page [outlawed in Russia, since it is owned by Meta, deemed extremist in Russia.] He offered the government to declare September 20 a national mourning day to "honor the souls of the martyrs."

Previously, the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan reported that about 38 citizens were killed during the border conflict.

Clashes between border security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan with use of heavy weapons sparked on September 14 and engulfed the entire perimeter of the border between the two states. On September 16, Presidents Emomali Rakhmon and Sadyr Japarov agreed to cease fire and to resolve the conflict via diplomacy. However, hostilities resumed on the same day and continued at some swathes of the border on September 17.