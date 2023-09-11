EAEU-ASEAN partnership to produce tangible results — Russia-ASEAN Business Council chief

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The partnership of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) is able to produce tangible results, Russia-ASEAN Business Council Chairman Ivan Polyakov told the Russia-ASEAN business dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The formation of integration economic outline on the Eurasian continent is able to improve the sustainability of economies. In this respect EAEU members have serious competitive advantages on a wide range of sectors and due to geographic location can convert the existing active cooperation with Southeastern Asian countries into tangible economic and academic results," he said.

The cooperation between EAEU and ASEAN is one of examples of steady development of the Big Eurasia concept as a continental system of economic relations, Polyakov said. "With dynamically developing ASEAN countries involved in large-scale initiatives of major geopolitical players, the formation of new international architecture of economic relations in Eurasia is supplemented and completed," he stressed, adding that the India-Middle-East-Europe economic corridor and the Chinese initiative One Belt One Road play into the Russian initiative of Big Eurasian partnership seamlessly.

