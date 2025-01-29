Ukrainian drone strike on Belgorod Region kills two people, injures two others — governor

BELGOROD, January 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have used a drone to attack a civilian house in a Belgorod Region village, killing a mother and her two-year-old child, as well as injuring another two people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"A Ukrainian drone attacked a civilian house in the village of Razumnoye in the Belgorod district. As a result, a terrible thing has happened: a mother and her two-year-old child died. <…> A father and his child were also in the house, they were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional head, the injured were taken to hospitals. As a result of the attack, the house was partially damaged.

"All emergency services are working. Territorial defense fighters are guarding the house. Information about the consequences is being clarified," Gladkov added.