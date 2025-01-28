TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said it is incorrect to link Ukraine’s ban on talks with Moscow to the presence of Russian forces near Kiev because there is a large time gap between these events.

"Let me repeat this again: Russian troops were no longer outside Kiev on April 4, 2022, and the agreements received final approval on April 15. But the decree banning talks was signed at the end of September and came into force on October 4, or six months after the draft peace agreement was approved. Therefore, it is absolutely incorrect to say that the ban on talks was imposed when Russian troops were standing near Kiev," he told Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

The attempts to mislead the international community about such serious issues once again show "who we are dealing with," he went on to say.

Shortly after the beginning of the special military operation, Russia and Ukraine engaged in talks, first held in Belarus and then in Istanbul. By the end of March 2022, the negotiators had initialed a draft agreement that included, among other things, Ukraine's commitments to uphold a neutral, non-aligned status and never host foreign weapons, including nuclear weapons.

However, the negotiation process was afterward unilaterally interrupted by Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks, David Arakhamiya, later said this happened at the suggestion of then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.