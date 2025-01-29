Akhmat force says it mopped up Ukrainian military camp in southern parts of Chasov Yar

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Fighters of the Akhmat special force wrapped up mopping up a Ukrainian military camp in the south of the Chasov Yar city, said Zelimkhan Batukayev, commander of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 4th Brigade of the 3rd Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces' Southern Military District.

"There was a children's camp in the southeast of Chasov Yar, and Ukrainian forces converted it into a military camp. We have completed mopping up this camp. We control all the bunkers," he told TASS.

According to Batukayev, a few days ago the unit’s fighters took control a slagheap.

"There were about eight Ukrainian fighters there. They were destroyed. They used it as an observation point, a dominant height," he said.

Other units are also hard at work in Chasov Yar, the officer said. They are reconnaissance units, the third battalion of the fourth brigade, paratroopers and the 200th brigade.