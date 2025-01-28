Danish foreign minister says Trump won’t get Greenland

STOCKHOLM, January 28. /TASS/. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said there is no chance the US will take over Greenland.

"Trump will not get Greenland. Greenland is Greenland and the Greenlandic people are people, also in terms of international law," Lokke Rasmussen said, the Ritzau news agency reported.

Asked whether US President Donald Trump could start an invasion, the minister said, "He will not get Greenland. And that's why I shouldn't stand here and give advice on how he can take something away, something he shouldn't do," Lokke Rasmussen was quoted as saying by Danmarks Radio.

The defense minister said he shares the view.

"I agree with the comments that the foreign minister made a few hours ago," Lund Poulsen, who is also chairman of the Liberal Party, said after a meeting of the party’s faction.

Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland, an autonomous territory within Denmark, should become a part of the US.