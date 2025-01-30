Syria to assist in reducing regional tensions — top diplomat

RABAT, January 30. /TASS/. Syria will take action to reduce tensions and establish peace in the region, Syria’s interim Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said.

"Our Arab region is suffering the consequences of conflicts. In our foreign policy, we will try to work on reducing these tensions and establishing peace," SANA quoted him as saying.

According to the top Syrian diplomat, "Syria considers its Arab ties very important and continues to bolster relations with neighboring countries."

"The main goal of Syria’s foreign policy is assisting in shaping the regional and international environment, based on cooperation, mutual respect and strategic partnership," al-Shaibani noted. He added that "under the conditions of current challenges, Syria is adhering to a purposeful and multidimensional foreign policy course."

In late November 2024, armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on positions held by Syrian government forces in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, capturing several major cities: Aleppo, Hama, Deraa, and Homs. On December 8, they entered Damascus, prompting government troops to withdraw from the capital. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib Province since January 2024, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government. The interim period is expected to last until March 1, 2025.

The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia), Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader.