Russian troops liberate Novoyelizavetovka community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novoyelizavetovka in the Donbass region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 30 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 30 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 30 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a motor vehicle and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 320 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, a mechanized brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade near the settlements of Topoli, Lozovaya and Zelyony Gai in the Kharkov Region and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 320 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles and six field artillery guns, among them two Western-made weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Nota electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units took better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Yantarnoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 520 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Novopavlovka, Udachnoye, Shcherbinovka and Tarasovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 520 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Razliv and Konstantinopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 135 personnel, a tank and four field artillery guns, including a Western-made weapon, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 50 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 50 personnel and four motor vehicles, it specified.

Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields, UAV and naval drone assembly sites over day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields, UAV and naval drone assembly sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops, storage facilities and assembly sites of unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, and amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 156 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 165 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 165 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 165 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 41,800 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,887 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 21,041 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,878 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.