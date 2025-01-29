EU to cut 15 banks off from SWIFT in 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. The new package of EU sanctions against Moscow being discussed in Brussels may cut 15 more banks off from the SWIFT banking system, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The 16th sanctions package may also blacklist 70 vessels carrying Russian oil, according to sources. Meanwhile such a decision should be greenlighted by all EU countries whose proposals may undergo changes before the official discussion starts, the agency noted.

The European Politico edition said earlier citing sources that the European Commission was to officially present the draft 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions to the EU authorities later in the day. The EU will put 74 vessels that Brussels considers part of the "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil, on the sanctions list. It is also planned to impose restrictions on imports of Russian aluminum as Russia's share in total imports of this metal to the EU is about 6%.