Russian Meduza counter-drone system effective in special military op zone — top brass

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Meduza counter-drone system has proved its effectiveness in the special military operation zone, according to a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"By now, a [new] system, we code-named it Meduza, has proved its effectiveness," the video reveals.

The Meduza is additional counter-UAV protection made of ropes to protect the turrets of heavy armor, it specified.

According to the Russian top brass, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected the Battlegroup South in the special military operation zone where he was shown robotic systems and combat modules mounted on them.

The Battlegroup South is upgrading counter-UAV protection made of ropes for heavy armor turrets, Battlegroup Commander Colonel General Alexander Sanchik reported to Defense Minister Belousov.

"Colonel General Alexander Sanchik reported that the servicemen of the Battlegroup are actively using and constantly upgrading additional counter-UAV protection made of ropes to protect the turrets of heavy armor," the ministry said, commenting on the visit of Belousov to the command post of the battlegroup.