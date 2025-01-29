Syria's new leader says he will focus on state-building, reviving economy

BEIRUT, January 29. /TASS/. The leader of the new Syrian government, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, has announced that his biggest priorities for the country are state-building, reviving the economy, and bringing Syria back to regional and global respectability.

According to al-Sharaa, as reported by the Telegram channel of the Military Operations Command (the governing body of the new authorities), "Syria's current priorities are filling the power vacuum, keeping the peace, building state institutions, establishing a foundation for economic growth, and restoring the country's international and regional standing."

Al-Sharaa emphasized that the new government is committed to building a new and better Syria.

In late November, Syria’s armed opposition launched a large-scale offensive against government forces. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while the army withdrew from the Syrian capital. Syria’s President Bashar Assad resigned and left the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib governorate, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government, saying that the transitional period will last until March 1, 2025.

Leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader.