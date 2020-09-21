Russian Airborne Forces' commander arrives in Belarus to participate in exercise

MINSK, September 21. /TASS/. The commander of Russia’s Airborne Forces Andrei Serdyukov on Monday arrived in Belarus for participation in the second phase of the joint Belarusian-Russian exercise Slavic Brotherhood 2020, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"A Russian military delegation under the commander of Russia’s Airborne Forces Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov arrived in Belarus on Monday. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the second phase of the joint Belarusian-Russian operational and tactical exercise Slavic Brotherhood 2020," the news release runs.

The chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces’ General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Major-General Alexander Volfovich held a meeting with the Russian delegation. The two sides discussed progress in the first phase of the exercise Slavic Brotherhood 2020 and the readiness of forces for the second phase.

The first phase of the Russian-Belarusian exercise Slavic Brotherhood 2020 began in Belarus on September 14. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said the exercise followed counter-terrorist scenarios and was not aimed against other countries. The second phase of the exercise will be held in western Belarus on September 22-September 25. The Russian contingent due to participate in the second phase will consist of more than 900 servicemen and about 100 pieces of military equipment.