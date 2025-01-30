Russian envoy reports injuries as Ukrainians pound 30 shells on Lugansk region’s town

LUGANSK, January 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops launched more than 30 shells on a Kremennaya suburb in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said

"Ukrainian troops launched a massive attack on Kremennaya in the LPR, there are injuries. Over 30 shells, including cluster munitions, were launched on a Kremennaya suburb. Major damage has been done to residential buildings and an office building. So far, a civilian has been reported injured," the diplomat said on Telegram.

The bulk of the town is experiencing an emergency power outage, he added.