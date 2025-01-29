Antwerp's once great diamond industry hit hard by anti-Russian sanctions — newspaper

GENEVA, January 29. /TASS/. The Belgian city of Antwerp, known as a global hub for the diamond trade, has been significantly impacted by the import restrictions on Russian diamonds and diamonds into the European Union that were introduced in 2024, the Neue Zurcher Zeitung (NZZ) reports.

The news outlet cites data from the Antwerp World Diamond Center that says diamond imports to and exports from the city fell in 2024 by at least a quarter in annual terms. The newspaper links this drop to the ban on importing diamonds from Russia, which is the world’s largest producer of diamonds, far outpacing top African countries like Botswana and Congo. NZZ further reported that sanctions against Russian diamonds "hit the Antwerp trade hub the hardest." Before fighting broke out in Ukraine in 2022, every third diamond imported by the city came from Russia.

While Antwerp is losing its moniker as the diamond capital of the world, Russia is merely redirecting supplies to other buyers, including India, the UAE and China, which are benefiting from these developments. "It was us who was hurt more than Russia," CEO of the Dali Diamond company, which operates in Belgium, Isi Morsel said. Dali had to lay off at least a quarter of their 1,300 employees amid sales plummeting by more than 50%. Morsel already appealed to the Belgian authorities with a request to support the diamond business in the country, the newspaper said.

Restrictions on imports of Russian raw and cut diamonds weighing 0.5 carats or more took effect last year. Meanwhile, the EU postponed the introduction of a system for tracking imports of raw and cut diamonds of Russian origin by EU countries until March 1 of this year.