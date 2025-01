MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The port infrastructure of Ukraine's Odessa Region has been damaged, regional head Oleg Kiper reported.

According to the information published on his Telegram channel, several buildings were damaged. The corresponding services are working on the elimination of the aftermath.

In the early morning hours of January 29, the Ukrainian authorities declared an air raid alert in the Odessa Region for over two and a half hours, according to the official alert resource.