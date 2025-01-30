At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on West Bank

CAIRO, January 30. /TASS/. At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s attack on northern parts of the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

According to the agency, the town of Tammoun, southeast of Tubas, was shelled. WAFA insists that a group of people in the courtyard of a residential building downtown was attacked. There is no exact information on fatalities.

On January 21, the Israeli army press service reported that the military had launched a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the vicinity of the West Bank city of Jenin dubbed "Iron Wall." The Times of Israel reported, citing a source, that the operation was expected to last at least several days. The operation began with drone strikes targeting infrastructure in Jenin, with Israeli forces entering the city.

On January 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it started a counterterrorist operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarm.