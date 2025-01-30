Plane, helicopter crash into river, divers working on site — mayor

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. An airplane and a helicopter that collided in the skies above Washington, DC went under the water of the Potomac River, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a briefing.

According to the report, both aircraft are underwater, and the top priority now is rescuing people.

DC Fire Chief John Donnelly added that divers are involved in the rescue operation. He stated that poor weather conditions and lack of lighting complicate the process.

According to him, the river is about 8 feet deep at the site of the operation. It is windy, and chunks of ice are floating, Donnelly noted, emphasizing that the conditions for the divers' work are very challenging.

A Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter have collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington. The plane was performing an American Airlines flight from Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members on board. It crashed into the Potomac River, where a search and rescue operation is currently underway.

At least 19 bodies have been recovered from the river, BNO News reported. CNN stated that after an hour and a half of search efforts, no survivors were found. Earlier, the local NBC office reported that at least four people had been pulled from the river after the crash.

The US Army's Black Hawk military helicopter was performing a training flight, CNN reported. At least three servicemen were aboard the aircraft.