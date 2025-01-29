MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Possible negotiations with Ukraine should be regarded as the final stage of the special operation to implement all the tasks set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but by no means lead to freezing the conflict, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the Kiev regime's crimes has told TASS.

"The experience of negotiations on the Normandy, Geneva, Minsk and Istanbul platforms gives a clear idea of what level of manipulators we may encounter and what their guarantees and promises are really worth. The negotiations should be seen as the final stage of the special operation to address all tasks set by the president. We cannot afford to pass this war as a legacy to our children. For this reason, there should be no freeze, which can only be seen as a lull before a new escalation at a new, bloodier level," Miroshnik said.

He is certain that the political and legal decisions, which the president spoke about earlier, "in case they get on the negotiating track, should be systemic, ensure lasting peace, be legally impeccable and contain no ambiguities or - in Western parlance - 'strategic uncertainty'. Everything is extremely simple and clear. With a clear sequence of actions to implement them, and the strictest ‘don’t-even-dare’ responsibility for failure to fulfill obligations," Miroshnik added.

At the same time, he noted that "through the signing of some documents with Ukraine it will be possible only to formalize the agreements reached and only as part of the deal with the main geopolitical players."

"Ukraine is neither independent nor capable of fulfilling its commitments. Therefore, only an integral set of steps and documents can bring about a long-term settlement, to be enforced clearly not by Ukraine or its leaders with their debatable legitimacy," Miroshnik explained.

Earlier, the Russian president said that anyone should feel free to negotiate with Ukraine, but the final documents could be signed by people whose legitimacy was legally confirmed. The presidential powers of Vladimir Zelensky officially expired after May 20, 2024. Parliamentary and presidential elections have not been held due to martial law. Putin previously noted that Ukraine was now keeping quiet about the ruling of its own Constitutional Court of May 2014 to the effect the presidential term could not be extended.

Interrupted negotiations

Russia and Ukraine were in talks from the very start of the special military operation: first in Belarus and then in Istanbul at the end of March 2022. By that time, the delegations had initialed a draft agreement that included, among other things, Ukraine's commitment to a neutral, non-aligned status and pledge not to deploy foreign weapons, including nuclear weapons, on its territory. However, the negotiation process was unilaterally interrupted by Ukraine. Its chief delegate, David Arakhamiya, later admitted that happened at the suggestion of the then British prime minister, Boris Johnson, who had come to Kiev on purpose.