PRAGUE, January 28. /TASS/. The National Council, or the unicameral parliament of Slovakia, failed to convene an extraordinary meeting on a no-confidence motion initiated by the pro-Western opposition aiming to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, with less than half of legislators turning up, news outlet Dennik N reported.

While there are 150 seats in the National Council, just 66 opposition parliamentarians gathered for the meeting - 10 short of the number required for a vote.