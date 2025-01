TEL AVIV, January 29. /TASS/. Israel has received the names of the hostages to be released by radicals on January 30 as part of the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Israel has received a list of hostages to be released from Hamas captivity tomorrow (January 30 - TASS)," the statement says.

The office added that "detailed comments will be released after the families [of the released hostages] are notified."