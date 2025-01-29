Russian governor says Ukraine keeps trying to land troops on Tendra Spit in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces do not abandon attempts to land sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the Tendra Spit in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

The Tendra Spit, a part of the Kherson Region, is an island near the northwestern coast of the Black Sea.

"The infiltrations of sabotage teams from the western bank [of the Dnieper], from the side held by Ukrainian forces, the attempts to transport them to the eastern bank show that no one cares about people, how many of them will die. The main thing is to show that we did something somewhere on that bank. It is impossible to do anything serious. Some stings, sending two-three-five or even 20 people will not change the operational situation. They continue to do this. They are trying to land on the Black Sea coast in the area of the Tendra Spit, the spot that is closer to Ochakov," he said. "It is the same from Odessa."

He expressed confidence that Ukraine will send many personnel across the Dnieper, even though the distance between the banks is relatively short.

"As for sending them by boat or watercraft, it is all destined to bring death to those who do it," Saldo said.