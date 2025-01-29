Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index grew by 0.64% to 2,950.68 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.59% to 948.38 points. The yuan gained three kopecks over the day to 13.39 rubles.

"Ruble rate weakening could have provided some support for the Russian market. Oil prices remain uncertain; Brent swamped below $76 per barrel. Geopolitics has not provided clear signals for the market thus far," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Global platforms remain relatively calm. "Chinese exchanges have long holidays - the New Year under the local calendar will be celebrated until February 3. US indices started slightly in the red. Investors are waiting for the Fed meeting today. The regulator is expected to keep rates unchanged; the rhetoric of its management may influence the sentiment," the expert added.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,875-2,975 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World expects. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,850-2,950 points.