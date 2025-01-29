Russian plant starts producing Chinese hybrid cars in 2025

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Motorinvest initiated production of Chinese hybrid cars Voyah, the press service of the Lipetsk-based automaker told TASS.

"Voyah [cars] are produced at the first plant of electric and hybrid vehicles of Motorinvest in the Lipetsk Region," the press service said. It added that production kicked off in 2025.

Motorinvest started producing series hybrid cars Voyah Dream and Voyah Free. The company acted before as the exclusive distributor of Voyah in Russia. The Lipetsk-based automaker also produces several electrical and one hybrid model under the Evolute brand.