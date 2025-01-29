MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. By signing a decree in 2022 that completely banned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Zelensky has placed himself in a deadlock, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform — For Life party (which is banned in Ukraine), said.

"Zelensky has effectively destroyed almost all the legitimate power in the country, including all its branches, and in doing so has put himself in a corner, because now there is no way for him to engage in talks or sign agreements that serve the interests of the Ukrainian people," Medvedchuk wrote in his author’s column on the media platform "Smotrim.ru."

He reminded that Zelensky issued a ban on peace talks with the Russian president on September 30, 2022. At the same time, the opposition leader quoted an article from Ukraine's fundamental law that defines the duties of the country's president, whose published decrees and orders "are mandatory for execution within Ukrainian territory."

"Therefore, Zelensky’s claims that he is the only person authorized to engage in talks are invalid as the Ukrainian president’s decree 679/2022, dated September 30, 2022, which prohibits talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also applies to Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Zelensky," Medvedchuk said.

The impasse is irreversible, because as of May 21, 2024, Zelensky will no longer be able to fulfill presidential duties and thus loses the right to issue or revoke decrees. According to the opposition leader, "the lawful reversal of the ban on talks is now impossible."

Medvedchuk emphasized that the only governing body with the power to revoke the decree is the Ukrainian Constitutional Court. However, the situation there is complicated. "As some of the judges’ terms have expired and the appointment of new judges has been delayed, the Ukrainian Constitutional Court has lost its quorum for making decisions and, since January 27, 2025, lacks the legal authority to make rulings," the opposition leader concluded.

Putin previously stated that Zelensky is now an illegitimate leader and cannot revoke his own ban on talks with Moscow. The Russian president pointed out that there are mechanisms to do so, provided there is political will. He emphasized that according to the Ukrainian Constitution, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) can lift the ban.