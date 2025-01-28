MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. By concluding the 100-year partnership agreement with Ukraine, the UK wants to create its colony on the territory of this country, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said.

"By concluding this recent 100-year partnership agreement with Kiev, London actually wants to create its newest colony on the territory of failed Ukraine," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to Patrushev, "with this document, the UK is trying to cover up its unscrupulous policy of demonstrative disregard for international law, as well as prove its full support for the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev."

The presidential aide recalled that the agreement provides for the presence of UK military instructors in Ukraine and the strengthening of London's presence in the Black and Baltic Seas, as well as the granting of exclusive rights to British ships to navigate in the Sea of Azov, Russia's internal sea.

The document was signed during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kiev. It establishes comprehensive defense cooperation between the UK and Ukraine. In addition, the agreement paves the way for London to obtain Ukrainian fossil fuels. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Moscow would study how the document's provisions would be implemented.