Some 15,000 Ukrainian troops still hanging around Belarusian border

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. About 15,000 Ukrainian troops are still concentrated near the border with Belarus, where Belarusian border guards have been put on high alert, Anton Bychkovsky, spokesman for the country’s State Border Committee, told reporters.

"There is evidence that 15,000 Ukrainian troops are stationed in Ukraine’s border areas near the border with Belarus. These include the armed forces, the National Guard, police and territorial defense units," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

"As for the protection of the state border, as of late, we have seen Ukrainian border patrols acting much more calmly and professionally," the spokesman noted.

Bychkovsky also stressed that the situation on the border with Ukraine was under control. "Border guard services are ramping up their activity, staying vigilant, even though we can say that the situation has been rather calm recently, on the stable side, so to speak," the official explained.

In late 2024, Major General Vladimir Kupriyanyuk, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, stated that the Ukrainian battlegroup deployed near the Belarusian border comprised around 15,000 troops, namely armored units from the special operation forces and the National Guard of Ukraine. Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich later described this big cohort of Ukrainian service members stationed by the Belarusian border as a national security threat.