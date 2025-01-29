Fire outbreak at Sibur-Kstovo plant localized

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, January 29. /TASS/. A fire outbreak at the Sibur-Kstovo plant in the Nizhny Novgorod Region that started after the drone fragments falling was contained, the company said.

The fire started at night of January 29. "The fire outbreak in the territory of the Sibur-Kstovo plant wads localized. Employees of the Ministry of Emergencies are preventively flushing steel structures for the purpose of their cooldown and control of residual product burn-out," the plant said.

An accredited laboratory tested ambient air for quality on the border of the plant’s sanitary protection zone, the company added. Threshold limit values for controlled substances were not exceeded and no environmental damage was made.